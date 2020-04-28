Work progresses on new downtown Rantoul Mediacom store

RANTOUL — Mediacom Communications will move its Rantoul office from the Maple Grove shopping center to downtown, possibly later this year.
Jack and Jeff Jones of Jones Co. and crew have been making initial preparations for the store at 211 E. Sangamon Ave. The building has been vacant since long-time tenant Goodyear Tire Center moved to its Tanner Street location in September 2017.
Mediacom provides cable TV, internet and phone service.
Mediacom Communications Director Phyllis Peters said the move downtown will provide a more central location as well as a more up-to-date facility.
Contractors provided by Mediacom will remodel the space to fit the company’s specifications for a modern, more open-style floor plan.
“As one prong of our company’s capital investments, Mediacom has put a plan in place to transition away from older-style ‘front-counter’ areas where customers interact with service representatives, and instead provide settings that look more like a modern retail setting, similar to what consumers experience when they walk into a mobile phone store or a place with other technology-related products,” Peters said.
“In several communities so far in Iowa, Wisconsin and Arizona, we’ve implemented this new-style customer service retail setting — typically by moving to a space that better accommodates the interior specifications, and in a few places, by remodeling an existing location.”
Peters said specific to Rantoul, the company’s emphasis is on the planning and interior construction to create a new and improved customer service retail center.
Three of the company’s Rantoul employees are customer service representatives who will staff the new center.
“We have made no final plans for the impact to other employees whose work is based in our Rantoul office,” she said.
Peters said the benefits to customers will be:
— A more centrally located location with plenty of parking;
— An open floor plan, not the tall counter situation that she said “is really a barrier”;
— A modern interior design;
— An emphasis on good, improved lighting;
— A floor plan and furnishings/kiosks that make it inviting and easy for customers to interact with products and get a hands-on experience (“and since customer reps aren’t trapped behind tall counters, better interaction to help people learn about tools and capabilities available via remotes and the updated screen guides/menus,” she said).
Peters said a preliminary estimate is for a fall opening.