I have always been interested in the relationship of art and science since I was a medical school student. Therefore, I have rarely missed seeing/viewing any Art of Science exhibition organized by the University of Illinois’ Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology (IGB) in the past nine years.
According to IGB’s website, this annual exhibition series is a celebration of common ground between science and art. Each exhibit comprises images from the IGB’s research portfolio enhanced and transformed to highlight the beauty and fascination encountered daily in scientific endeavors.
Last week I contacted Champaign businessman Doug Nelson, president of BodyWork Associates, to ask why and how he first proposed the idea that became the annual exhibition “Art of Science.” He was traveling out of the country but kindly answered my questions through emails:
“I remember very clearly, about 10 years ago, being fully engrossed in a very interesting article in the New York Times. In the middle of the article, it was revealed that the content was based on research conducted at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.
“I was stuck by the thought that I am reading about this in the New York paper, but the research was done less than a mile from where I was sitting. How many other amazing discoveries were happening right in our community that most of us who call this place home are unaware of? There must be some way to bridge that gap.
“As someone who loves both the arts and sciences who lives in C-U but does not work for the University, I pondered how to connect all those divides, the town/gown and the arts/ sciences. Some of the research images I had seen previously had wonderful aesthetic qualities; what if I could put an art show of scientific images and display them as art? In this way, the beauty of the image would draw people in, only to discover the scientific significance later. The idea was to make science accessible and to highlight work being done right here in Champaign-Urbana.
“To make this fledgling idea a reality, I met with Dr. Gene Robinson, the director of the Institute for Genomic Biology (now the Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology), and one of the most remarkable communicators in science that I have ever met.
“Together, we explored this idea, and Gene mobilized the resources of the IGB to make it a reality. Gene’s staff worked on producing, selecting and finalizing the images.
We looked for a space to hold the event and we wanted it to be in the greater community, not on campus. James Barham, then-owner of IndiGo Gallery in downtown Champaign, generously donated his gallery for us to use.
“My job was to help publicize the event and invite the business community and the public at large.
“Watching the crowds of people stream in the doors that first show was a feeling I will never forget. It was the largest attendance at an art showing that IndiGo had ever had. The scientists felt honored and appreciated by the greater community; it was a chance to demonstrate how much this community values their work. I vividly remember one person who, after savoring the beauty of the image, then reading the wall note, turned to his friend and said, ‘Wow. They are researching really important problems over there that affect us all.’
“In that moment, I knew that the mission Gene and I hoped for had been realized. Art invited people in, science continued the conversation. Town and Gown spent an evening together, celebrating living and working together in this remarkable community. Our most recent Art of Science opening in Champaign was the ninth, an astonishing achievement as it has only grown in size and impact each year. Thanks to Gene’s continued leadership, there are Art of Science openings across the country.The images have been seen by many thousands of people, inviting people to experience a sense of wonder and discovery about the world in which we live.”
The exhibit Art of Science –9 was displayed in the Champaign Park District Springer Cultural Center in April and May. As the exhibition catalog states: “This year’s exhibit centers around a theme of comparisons. To compare is to take the time to observe, consider, read and even measure similarities and differences. By building comparisons into this year’s show we hope to invite you into a mode of perception that can reveal the beautiful work of science at the IGB.”
While I was enjoying viewing the exhibition, I noticed some of the exhibits on display were created by scientists/artists I know of. So I contacted one of them and interviewed my friend Shaojun Li. Li shared with me the insight of his science of art.
Li is an associate professor in Northwest Agriculture and Forestry University and was a visiting scholar at UIUC recently. His host professor here at UIUC is DK Lee, whose study is the field of bioenergy crops.
Li told me that in his view, scientists are also artists who hope to draw pictures from data and tell stories behind the world. Most of them investigate something and try to piece together a picture as in a jigsaw. Li and his colleagues’ interest is how and what they can do to help get higher biomass product and developed a lot of variants of switchgrass. Some of them can get higher biomass than the other, and there is a phenotype that the grass’ leaf is erecting which gets higher biomass and another one’s leaf was always drooping.
Li’s research and teaching field is cell biology and applied some technologies of microscopes in the study. The research is not easy as variants gave him a lot of data, and they are still on the way to analyze which is or are the main mechanism that could connect the leaf phenotype to the higher biomass.
The picture was taken by confocal microscope, and they found that matters gave different wavelength in the cell wall. They hope to found a way to measure lignin, cellulose and other important molecules in the cell wall.
After learning the insight of Li’s art of science, I realized why the exhibition catalog written about Li’s exhibit is so scientific and artistic: “As researchers search for promising sources of sustainable energy, attention has turned to an unassuming and ubiquitous member of the plant family: grass. Now, careful work is cataloging the qualities and strengths of different types of grass to identify the most desirable traits for a future biofuel crop. The silhouettes in this image were derived from the cross-section of a single leaf, allowing plant scientists to analyze its internal structures and compare different types of energy crops.
“These shapes have been combined with views from the sky and the earth, which are the plant’s sources of nutrients as it grows a scaffold that may, in turn, help support our society.”
At the end of this article I would like to quote what Carl R. Woese once said, “If I have seen further than others, it is because I was looking in the right direction.”
Dr. Ian Wang is the curator of the Spurlock Museum and may be contracted by email at wangyu@illinois.edu