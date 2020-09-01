RANTOUL — Spots are open to serve the community with the Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce.
Area residents are asked to consider serving on the chamber board of directors or on chamber committees.
Board position
To serve on the board, a person’s business or the business they work for must be a chamber member.
Board members are required to give 20 hours of volunteer time annually per each chamber fiscal year.
Anyone interested should email dir@rantoulchamber.com or call Director Amanda Vickery at 217-714-7316.
“We are looking for people who care about the community and want to give energy into making it an even better place,” Vickery said. “The interested person would be voted on by the current board of directors.”
Two sub-committees have been formed and include:
Events committee
Six to eight people are needed to serve on this committee, which initially meets twice upon availability to come up with a plan, then meets every three months.
The committee is responsible for supporting current chamber events, meeting with board members when needed to help plan the banquet, Cash Bash and Fourth of July celebration.
The committee is responsible for creating new events. The first-year focus is Business After Hours, coffees, workshops and other activities.
Grants committee/revitalize Rantoul committee
Six to eight people are needed for this panel, which meets monthly and is responsible for searching for grant funding that the chamber can provide to members.
Members are responsible for researching grants for beautification as well as helping to plan the beautification with a starting focus of downtown. The committee will search for funding and creating fundraising efforts/events with the events committee.