RANTOUL — The weather is warming, grass is growing and Rantoul Recreation Director Luke Humphrey, like many people, is wondering what the rest of the year will bring for his department.
Nobody in the last 100-plus years has gone through anything like the COVID-19 pandemic in this country, and he has to plan as if programs will go as usual. In the meantime, there’s grass to be mowed and projects to be charted.
“It’s a skeletal crew, ... depending on our work load,” Humphrey said. “When it’s nice we’re working (outdoors). This is the beginning of our busy season. We’re trying to adjust while trying to keep social distancing with our staff while trying to get our work done.”
The department has a full-time staff of nine. There are “two or three” seasonal workers helping to get ready for the summer season.
“Keep in mind we’re still preparing as if the pool is going to open,” Humphrey said. “We’re still going to have little league at this point, keeping in mind the virus is still out there. We’re doing as much as we can safely.”
He said it might boil down to a sandlot season if little league gets pushed back too far to have a regular season.
“It may be we schedule girls two nights a week and boys two nights a week. We’ll have refreshments,” but it will be less organized than under normal circumstances, he said.
If the governor’s stay-at-home order remains intact through May, the normal little league season will likely be out the window.
“The swimming pool, softball, baseball, all of our summer adventure camps, all that stuff we’re taking into consideration and preparing with backup plans,” Humphrey said.
At present, Humphrey has a couple of mowers working, fewer than the six or seven who normally work. Full-timers have been picking up the slack at the village facilities as needed “that needed to be mowed already,” he said.
He instituted a plan where those who mow can work in shifts to maintain proper distancing, and it’s one mower/one operator. No sharing.
Humphrey is also overseeing work at the $20 million sports complex in west Rantoul, where site preparation took a step forward last week due to some dryer weather. The dirt work will likely take four to six weeks, he said, if the weather cooperates.
General contractor Byrne and Jones has changed its scope somewhat, Humphrey said, so that if a portion of the dirt is completed, utilities can be installed while site work will continue on the rest of the site.
“We’re hoping to start the actual fields themselves within the next two to three weeks,” Humphrey said, “the utilities and the building of the actual fields.”
Humphrey deals with the sports complex daily. Work includes building packages, concession stands, scoreboards, the audio for the complex. Contracts with organizations for usage of the complex are also being prepared.
“It’s all really coming together nicely,” he said. “You know people are itching to play ball.”
Plans are to open the park in 2021.
Humphrey is scheduled to bring the $361,100 Open Space Lands Acquisition Development grant for Rudzinski Park to the village board Tuesday evening for approval. The park will be moved west across the street from the current park. The project will add an outdoor fitness circuit, parking and other amenities.
He will also request the village issues requests for proposals for engineering and architectural services within the next month for the Forum Fitness Center project. Some of the interior work might begin next winter, he said.
The $950,000 project will be paid for with $850,000 from the state of Illinois and $100,000 from the village.