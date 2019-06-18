RANTOUL — Creation of a regional land bank that includes Rantoul became official when the village board voted 5-0 last week to join with Vermilion County Land Bank.
Land banks are used as a legal and financial means to transform abandoned, vacant and tax-foreclosed property back to productive use.
Rantoul Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said the next step will involve working with the Vermilion County Land Bank to inventory building stock to determine which structures in Rantoul are candidates for demolition, renovation or resale.
“We will also identify property-owner information for those properties which fit into any of those three categories to begin determining how best to get title into the hands of the land bank,” Eisenhauer said. “Then we will begin either demolition or marketing those properties for sale so we can put them back on to the property tax rolls as useful properties once more.”
Regional land banks, rather than county or municipal land banks, appear to be the wave of the future, favored by the state of Illinois.
Rantoul village officials have broached the idea of joining a regional land bank to other communities in Champaign County and the county itself. Some, such as Mahomet and St. Joseph and the county been more receptive than others. Urbana, however, has said it is not interested.
Eisenhauer said the village’s first focus is to work with other municipalities in Champaign County and county government itself “to see if we can generate additional interest in them joining the land bank.”
“We believe there are other communities in our county who could benefit greatly from the program Once there is solid participation from communities in both Champaign and Vermilion County, then it would benefit everyone to analyze to what size the organization can grow and still be successful. If there is greater capacity beyond those two counties then it would merit talking with others, but first we need to generate more interest within this county.
Eisenhauer said Champaign County appears to be interested.
“Certainly the conversations with Administrator (Darlene) Kloeppel have been very positive; members from the board have attended informational meetings or spoken with Mayor (Chuck) Smith, and we received very positive feedback at the Environmental and Land Use Committee meeting this month, so while I certainly never want to pre-suppose the outcome, I have been very pleased with the discussions held so far.”
Other area counties might also be approached about joining.
The Northern Illinois Land Bank and the South Suburban Land Bank include several counties.
Eisenhauer said during a recent village board meeting that one of the advantages of a land bank is that while it has similar opportunities that the village would have as a home-rule community, by putting property in the hands of a land bank, the village would forego the liability and maintenance that would otherwise be the responsibility of the village.
The village of Rantoul was recently awarded a $150,000 state grant to conduct a study into the feasibility of a land bank and hired a consultant.
Locker room building sale approved
The board approved the sale of the building at 1221 Enterprise Drive — formerly the locker room for Camp Rantoul and later Midwest Prep Academy — to Christopher King, pastor of Rantoul United Pentecostal Church, for the church’s new home.
Sale price is $250,000.
The vote was 4-1 for approval with Trustee Sherry Johnson voting “no.”
In addition to football activities, the facility has been used to house youth wrestling.
Johnson said she objected to the sale because, “I just feel like we’re putting our youth under the bus again. It looks like we don’t have a place to put them.”
Eisenhauer said the wrestling youth group has been notified of the sale, and the high school “is also aware of it.”
The church has asked for a credit of up to $200,000 to offset the cost to renovate the property.
The church is currently located at 410 Cuppernell Ave., which, like the Enterprise Drive property, is located on the former Chanute Air Force Base and owned by the village of Rantoul.
The village told the church it would have to move out of the current building because of a proposed economic development project that will encompass the church’s current location.
Other business
The board also:
• Approved a $350,379 contract with Collins & Hermann Inc. for phase 3 of the construction of a wildlife deterrent fence at the Rantoul airport. This phase will fully secure the remainder of the airfield and will be installed along the southwest corner of the airport near the campground and behind the fixed base operator building.
The Illinois Department of Transportation Division of Aeronautics will pay all but 5 percent ($17,518) of the project — the remainder of which will be paid by the village. Work on the project will begin in the summer.
• Approved an engineering contract with BHMG of Arnold, Mo., not to exceed $49,400, for an electric utility system planning study. The study will provide a long-term idea for electric system circuit loading, additional electric substations, substation breaker coordination and opportunities to enhance reliability and system flexibility.
• Approved an agreement with Parker Fabrication Inc., for $85,447 for the replacement of silencers in two generators on the east substation. The silencer muffles the generator sound and reduces exhaust emissions. Public Works Director Greg Hazel said the silencers that are being replaced are flaking and crumbling internally and are creating a blockage within the catalyst filters that are designed to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions.
• Approved an agreement with Hutchison Engineering for Phase 1 engineering and grant application on the North Maplewood bike path extension for $25,000. The bike path extension would run from Clark Street north to Crane Drive and will link the existing shared-use (walking and biking) paths with the North Maplewood sports complex. The grant will take place through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program. The village received two previous grants through the program — one from Garrard Street to Lon Drive, and one from the west side of the Canadian National Railroad into the downtown area and to Rudzinski Park.