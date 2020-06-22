RANTOUL — Rantoul police are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old male in the village Monday afternoon.
Police Chief Tony Brown said officers were dispatched about 1 p.m. to the 1600 block of Harper Drive in southeast Rantoul on the former Chanute Air Force Base.
Brown said the youth was shot in the leg.
He was taken to Carle Hospital, Urbana, by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.
Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said several spent shell casings were recovered in the area, and numerous witnesses were interviewed. A suspect description is incomplete.
A newer-model white vehicle was seen leaving the area immediately after the shooting, Sullivan said.
Detectives continue to investigate the incident and are reviewing surveillance video from the area.
Anyone having information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact Rantoul Police Detectives at (217) 892-2103. Callers may also remain anonymous by contacting Champaign County Crimestoppers at (217) 373-TIPS or by utilizing the P3 Tips application on a cellular phone.