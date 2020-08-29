RANTOUL -- Two students at J.W. Eater Junior High School have tested positive for COVID-19.
Principal Scott Woods said the students are not related. School staff became aware of the positive tests Thursday afternoon.
The first student was last at school Aug. 18 and did not have symptoms at school, while the second student was last at school on Wednesday.
Woods said everyone who shared space with the second student has been informed of the positive test.
"We have determined no students or staff to be at higher risk due to close contact with either individual diagnosed with COVID-19," Woods said. "For COVID-19, the (Center for Disease Control) defines a close contact as any individual who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting two days before illness onset, or for asymptomatic patients, two days prior to positive specimen collection until the time the patient is isolated."
Parents and guardians are asked to monitor their student for symptoms and do temperature checks at least twice a day for 14 days after the last exposure to the infected person.
They are also asked to consult with their student's physician or health care provider for evaluation and about the need for testing if the student develops symptoms.
Woods reminded parents/guardians not to send their student to school if the student or anyone in the household has any COVID symptoms, and to notify Public Health and the school nurse.
For any student with pre-existing conditions such as allergies and asthma, the school must have a current doctor note indicating specific symptoms for the condition.
"The concern is that many of the COVID-19 symptoms are the same as allergies or asthma, and there is no way to know if it is connected to the pre-existing condition," Woods said. "Therefore, we now require a current doctor note stating specific symptoms for the condition. Even when that is obtained, we still reserve the right to send students home when there is a symptom even if there is a pre-existing condition."
Because of measures taken in classrooms, Woods said it is unlikely any student will be considered, by definition, a close contact. If an adult in the classroom tests positive for the virus, all students will be placed on 14-day quarantine. If two students in a classroom have simultaneous positive COVID cases, all students and staff will be placed on 14-day quarantine.