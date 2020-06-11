RANTOUL — “You can’t go on forever.”
So says Patty Early. And so at 63, the counseling center secretary at Rantoul Township High School is calling it a career.
Time to look toward life’s next chapter for the 31-year employee of the school whose last day on the job is July 13.
Early’s role has been to support the counselors and teachers.
“I work a lot with the schedule, take care of the grades, credits and graduation requirements in tandem with the counselors,” Early said, adding she did a great deal of summer school work and “a variety of daily things that happen periodically.”
Early isn’t a native of Rantoul, but she came to town — early. She and her parents, Bill and Vivian O’Hern, moved to Rantoul when Patty was 2. Dad was in the Air Force.
Computers were coming into more common use in 1989 when Early started at RTHS.
“I don’t know if I could pick it up” because of the weight, she said.
Her printer was a dot matrix one.
Computers have made her job easier “yes and no.”
“I love technology,” she said. “So it’s been easier for me. I still keep track of everything, too, because I don’t totally trust the computer.”
Early always double-checked everything because she has found the computer to be wrong at times.
“Sometimes the program might not have everything in it you might be looking for,” she said. “Or it might not have the information you’re looking for exactly.”
That’s why people like Early are valuable.
Early said she got to know many students — not as closely as counselors did, but still pretty close.
“The kids are in and out of the counseling center for any kind of changes,” she said. “I got to know a lot of them. And my kids went through there, and my granddaughter just graduated from there.”
A parade was held for Early and co-worker Julie Kavanaugh as people showed their appreciation for their years of dedication.
What happens now for Early?
“I’m now sitting on my patio watching the world go by, so I can do that,” Early said during a phone interview. “I will spend more time with my kids and grandkids. We camp. I’m one of eight kids. I have brothers and sisters all over the place.
“We have a travel trailer, and my sister and her husband have one, so we do that a lot together, and my sister and her husband in Virginia have one, so we try to get together with them.”
Husband Stan is also retired. The Earlys have two daughters — Christie, who lives with her family and has four children — and Carrie, who lives in Bloomington and has two children.
Early also likes the two Gs — gardening and gol -- but she said she is “really bad” at the latter.
“Maybe I’ll get better now that I have more time to do it,” she said.
Early also likes crafts, but mostly she enjoys getting together with family and friends “and telling the same old stories.”
She said she will look back at her time and relationships developed at RTHS fondly.
“I’m gonna miss the people, miss the kids. It’s been a great place to work. I made some really good friends who will be friends from here on. It’s hard because you have that routine.”