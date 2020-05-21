FISHER — Kathy Brake will be retiring from Fisher Grade School after 39 years.
Brake taught Title 1 Reading for a few years and fifth grade. She has also directed high school plays for 38 years. We asked Brake a few questions:
1. If you didn’t have to sleep, what would you do with that time?
I would do some reading, or binge watch something on T.V.
2. What hobby would you like to explore?
I would like to do art, like painting pictures. I am not very artistic, but would like to learn.
3. What stories would your children/grandchildren like to hear about someday?
They would probably want me to tell them stories about our family vacations. Either that or the one and only time I got in trouble in school and it wasn’t my fault!
4. What is your favorite piece of clothing and why?
My black jacket is my favorite because it was my mother-in-law’s, and I think of her whenever I wear it.
5. What are the small things that make your day?
The small things would be smiles on people’s faces that I meet, seeing and talking with my children and grandchildren and finding a reason to laugh.
6. What was the luckiest that happened to you?
It would be when I was in Branson five or six years ago and getting on the stage and singing at a show with my husband and two of my dearest friends. I had to pinch myself.
7. What are your favorite smells?
I love bread baking in the oven and vanilla.
8. What fictional place would you like to visit?
I would like to go to Willy Wonka’s factory. Who wouldn’t like all of that candy — especially chocolate.
9. What would you tell yourself 20 years ago?
I would tell myself to have more fun, don’t take things so seriously or personally, and to always find the good in every situation.
10. What will you miss the most about Fisher Grade School?
I will miss the people I have worked with all these years. They are my family and I will miss them terribly.