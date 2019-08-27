The biggest show ever: Ideal weather, word of mouth help show to keep growing

RANTOUL — John Fredrickson turned off the alarm on his alarm clock Sunday night in his Rantoul motel room when he retired for the night. He intended to sleep in.
No need to get up at 4 in the morning for the co-chairman of the Half Century of Progress farm show. No more 16-hour days. The show concluded a successful four-day run Sunday, and Fredrickson was wanting to catch up on some needed sleep.
It wouldn’t happen. His body clock was still on rooster-crowing time.
Still, Fredrickson was glad to take it easier after a whirlwind half-week.
“It was like getting out of jail,” Fredrickson joked of not having to be the answer-man of hundreds of calls ranging from prospective show-goers questioning how the weather was in Rantoul to whether they could bring their dog.
The show is staged by the I&I Antique Tractor and Gas Engine Club with help from the village of Rantoul. Fredrickson co-chaired the show with Russell Buhr.
Ideal weather — meaning no rain and mild temperatures — helped to make it the largest show ever.
“We had a great show,” Fredrickson said. “The weather was beautiful. We couldn’t have ordered it any better.
“By visual observation, Friday was the largest crowd we’ve ever had. We had the most farm equipment we’ve ever had. It was a wonderful show. I’ve never had so many compliments of something I’ve done in my life as the last couple of days. Russell and I are very elated at the outcome.”
He said one couple from Minnesota who sell embroidered shirts, jackets and other attire told Fredrickson they made more money at Half Century than at any other venue in the past 15 years.
“All the vendors were very pleased,” Fredrickson said.
People came from across the country, and Fredrickson said “seven or eight” people came from overseas.
One of those from out-of-state was Travis King of Salt Lake, Miss., who said he was at the show for the first time after being told about it by his nephew.
King said he grew up on a farm but went on to make his living doing carpentry work.
“It’s interesting,” King said of the show at midday Friday while taking a break to eat. He said he and family members pulled into the show grounds about 8 a.m. and had seen demonstrations of pulling corn, plowing and discing.
Jim Love of Jamestown, Ind., said it was his second time at the show, and he liked all the exhibits, “especially the plowing, all the harvesting exhibits.”
“They ought to do (the show) more than once every other year,” Love said.
For Jim Love’s brother, Jerry, it marked the third straight visit to Half Century.
“It’s a nice show,” he said. “It gives me an opportunity to kind of reminisce on some of the old stuff. A guy was throwing corn in the wagon. I helped him and made my nephews and son do it. We picked corn today.
“Some of the older machinery than is older than I ever remember is out there working — the ear corn pickers and the pull-type combines, which I can barely remember.”
There was one other noticeable thing for Jerry King — the preferred mode of transportation around the large airport site: “I said there’s more of these ATVs out here than there is farm equipment.”
Today many brooms are made with plastic fibers. In early days, however, they were made with broom corn for bristles.
Robert Henderson of Casey and John Spannagel of Hildalgo showed part of the process of making brooms the old-fashioned way.
Henderson exhibited a broom corn thresher that separates the seeds from the grown product, which is then dried and baled. The thresher, which was built in 1918 in Galesburg, was formerly owned by his father and restored in 2018.
Spannagel, meanwhile, showed show visitors how a broom is made from broom corn. The corn grown at the Half Century show was “pretty green” due to its late planting this year caused by an excessively rainy spring.
Volunteers galore
Fredrickson said there were in excess of 100 volunteers who helped at the show.
Planning for the event between I&I and village personnel began months in advance for the event held at the Rantoul National Aviation Center.
Eric Vences, airport manager, said this marked the first year there was a command post at the show to coordinate EMS, fire, security and parking.
I&I hired people to direct the parking after learning a couple of years ago that counting on volunteers to do that work was not a good idea.
He said it takes a great many people working together to put on something as big as the show.
Vences said Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer was at the site “nonstop.”
“He was learning everything. His presence was beneficial. The organizers appreciated it. It was a nice morale booster to the staff that were working,” Vences said.
It also marked the first time both airport runways were closed before and during the event. Up until 2017, one runway had been kept open until the day of the event.
“Not that we’ve had any incidents ... but to increase safety we decided to close both runways a little bit earlier,” Vences said.
Mitch Suits, a Rantoul assistant fire chief, said the event went on without any major incidents. Firefighters were on site during the entire show.
Suits, who was on site during the entire event with help from a rotating crew of firefighters, worked closely with I&I officials to make sure every field where demonstrations were ongoing were covered by fire personnel. They were also on site during every night of the tractor pulls, which ended between 8:30 and 9:30 each evening.
Rantoul police Lt. Justin Bouse said at its peak, there were 12 officers on duty at the show.
“It varied depending on the time of day,” Bouse said. “In the morning when the main traffic pattern was in” is when more officers were on duty as well as during the tractor pulls. “Almost every officer at some point had a post out there at the show.”
Friday marked the heaviest traffic day as vehicles backed up on U.S. 45 to Chandler Road.
“We were able to work through it,” Bouse said.
“As far as the event grounds, we didn’t have any issues. We had three minor medical calls,” none of which required ambulance transport, he said.
Lt. Alex Meyer was on the scene from 5 a.m. to around 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, while Bouse was on duty that same time Saturday, and the two “each did a little bit on Sunday,” Bouse said.
Things will remain relatively quiet on the airport grounds until this fall when the crowds return for the first Punkin’ Chunkin’ event. The event was publicized with a pumpkin catapult that was on display during the farm show.