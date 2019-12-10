The Students Taking A New Direction organization at Armstrong Township High School will host its talent show from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the school.
Students from grade school age to high school will be showing off their skills. The public is invited.
— The Middlefork Seeders and Weeders garden club has decorated the butterfly garden for the winter season and recently had help in trimming their tree.
Students made pinecone ornaments adorned with peanut butter and birdseed to feed the birds during the winter.
Popcorn treats for the children were provided by Dean and Jane Piatt of Beck’s Hybrids.
— Potomac Public Library will have its Homework Club from 3:15-5:30 p.m. Dec. 16 and 18, but will not be held Dec. 19.
Holiday activities continue with “reindeer food” and a Christmas tree lacing craft for the children at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16. Adults can learn how to fold napkins for the holidays, as well as bow-making at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Later that day, at 4:30 p.m, look for the Grinch to arrive. Participants are encouraged to get a photo with the big green guy.
Children are invited to create a Christmas card for others at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19. There will also be a choice of Christmas decorations available to make. All ages are welcome.
— Elizabeth Osborn, librarian at the Potomac Public Library, has requested that anyone who has information on activities for various organizations in the area to contact her.
She has had inquiries about such activities and would be happy to share the details with the public. You may contact her at 987-6457 or potomacpubliclibrary@gmail.com.
— The Potomac American Legion will have its fish and chicken fry from 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Legion building.
