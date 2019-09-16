Wilson’s big run lifts the Bunnies

FISHER – A battle of two run-heavy teams was expected going into Friday night’s game between Fisher and Tri-Valley, and that’s exactly what it was.
The Bunnies came out on top 29-23 on the back of Tyler Wilson. Wilson finished with 151 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.
Fisher head coach Jake Palmer said teams now know who Wilson is after last year.
“Tyler is our workhorse, and teams are going to key on that, and we knew that,” Palmer said “Tyler is a guy that can get loose on any play, and I’m very proud of him.”
Although the game was mostly run-heavy, the first score came through the air. Fisher quarterback Will Delaney found Cale Horsch for a 20-yard touchdown pass to get the Bunnies on the board with 8:29 to go in the first quarter.
Tri-Valley responded quickly with a 24-yard touchdown run to knot the game at 7-all.
Wilson got his first touchdown with 11:46 to go in the second quarter. The touchdown came from just 1-yard out and gave the Bunnies an eight-point lead after the fake kick on the extra-point worked.
The Bunnies were able to put the some distance between themselves and the Vikings coming out of halftime. Delaney found room and ran it in from 21 yards out to put the Bunnies up 22-7.
The Vikings would not go away easily, responding to the touchdown with two of their own to pull within 22-20 after the two-point conversion failed following the second touchdown.
With 10:57 to go in the fourth quarter, Wilson struck from 82 yards out on the ground, which would be the deciding score in the game.
Wilson talked about being able to break a big run when he didn’t have holes on multiple different runs.
“They kept shutting me down and shutting me down, so we got it to other players,” Wilson said. “Once they realized we had other guys to handle the ball, they give it back to me and that is how it goes.”
The Vikings made the game interesting all the way to end with a 38 yard field goal.
The Bunnies’ defense came up big, getting a stop on a fourth and 20 at the Tri-Valley 25 yard line with less than three minutes to go to give the offense the chance to run out the clock.
Palmer loves what his defense has been able to do so far this year.
“I really didn’t expect the defense to be the strong point of the team, but I love how they have battled and stepped up,” Palmer said.
Palmer knew going into the game it was going to be a battle, and he was pleased with his team’s performance.
“Really proud of our team, fighting through a lot of adversity, finding a way to win,” Palmer said “That’s got to be the best 0-3 football team in the state; really proud of our guys for finding a way to win after the tough loss last week.”
Fisher gets an extra day of rest before taking on Madison at home on Saturday at 1 p.m. Palmer said Madison will bring something his team hasn’t seen yet.
“I know they’re a little more spread and more wide open than the offenses we have seen the last couple of weeks,” Palmer said.
Madison is 0-3 on the year. They are located in Madison County and play in the Prairie State Conference.
