Wilson’s a record breaker

FISHER -— Only 12 players in the history of IHSA football have had a better day than Tyler Wilson did on Saturday. 452 yards was Wilson’s total for the game.
The IHSA record is 593, set by DeAndre Hooper in 1996. The 452 yards is now the school record for Fisher.
Bunnies head coach Jake Palmer said the plan was to get Wilson going early.
“Tyler did a great job; we really wanted to get him the ball early and get the running game going,” Palmer said.
Mission accomplished.
Averaging 15 yards per carry, Wilson led the Bunnies to a 63-38 win over Madison. The Bunnies are 3-1 on the season.
Wilson got the Bunnies going with a little more than four minutes into the game when he punched it from 2 yards out.
The Trojans got on the board when they connected on 6-yard touchdown pass, cutting the Bunnies’ lead to 7-6.
Will Delaney found Drew Purvis on a 13-yard touchdown pass to put the Bunnies up 14-6.
Palmer raved post-game about Delaney’s ability to run the offense.
“Will did a phenomenal job with his reads,” Palmer said.
Madison responded by returning the kickoff 80 yards for another TD. The pass was incomplete on the two point conversion, leaving the score 14-12.
The back and forth would stop there as Fisher scored the next 22 points. The touchdowns came on a Delaney 10-yard run and a pair of Wilson touchdown runs of 1 and 81 yards. The Bunnies also got a safety after a Madison snap went out of the back of the end zone.
The Trojans did get back on the board before halftime on a 38-yard touchdown pass.
Palmer said the Trojans posed a threat on offense that Fisher hadn’t seen yet this season.
“They were really athletic and got out in the open field,” Palmer said.
The Bunnies doubled up Madison in the first half leading 36-18 at the break.
Wilson put the game out of reach will two more touchdown runs from 23 and 2 yards out.
The Trojans tried to hang tough, scoring on a 93-yard pass play to cut the score to 49-24.
But Wilson was just too much to handle for the Trojans defense. His final two touchdown runs of his seven total came from 28 and 38 yards out.
The Trojans finished the game with a 23-yard touchdown pass.
The Bunnies now move on to play the two-time defending state 2A state champion GCMS. The Falcons are coming off their first loss since 2016. The Falcons fell 14-6 to Fieldcrest.
Making it even tougher for the Bunnies is that the game will be GCMS’ homecoming game.
Palmer’s main focus is on his team and how they can progress before the game.
“It is always about trying to get better,” Palmer said “They are extremely well coached with great athleticism.”
Palmer knows the task ahead will be tough but has faith in his team.
“If we execute and play our game, we believe we can be where we want at the end of the game,” Palmer said.
You can Contact Ryan Birch at Rbirch@RantoulPress.com or on Twitter @RyanBirchRP