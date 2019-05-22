CHARLESTON —The Rantoul Lady Eagles will be back.
Not just a couple of Eagles. Every single Eagle girl that advanced to the state preliminaries or the state finals in 2019, will have an opportunity to return to Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Field, the site of the Illinois High School Association Class 2A State Championships, in 2020.
Not that 2019 is a bad memory as two girls left with third place finishes in individual events, while a relay finished fifth in the state.
Returning to the championship site in Charleston for her second year in a row, Mye’Joi Williams continued to improve her standing in the shot put. The junior, who was fifth as the sophomore, recorded a throw of 41 feet, 4.25 inches to earn third place. The field was clearly divided between the top six throwers in the finals and the bottom six throwers in the meet.
“I am happy I finished in the top three,” said Williams. “I was not happy with the distance. I need to keep working and keep low and make sure I have the most power. I would like to win it all next year.”
In the shot put, underclassmen dominated the day taking the top three positions. The event was won by East Alton-Wood River sophomore Jayden Ulrich, who recorded a throw of 46 feet, 9.50 inches. She was over three feet ahead of the field, as Tolono Unity junior Aliyah McDaniel was the runner-up with a throw of 43 feet, 0.75 inches. As a sophomore, Williams finished fifth with a put of 41 feet, 1 inch.
“Mye’Joi pulled it out on the last throw,” said Ben Hankes, Rantoul’s head coach. “She responded well to the pressure and delivered.”
Tanaya Young left the EIU Blue Oval with two medals, one in the long jump and one in the 400-meter relay. In the long jump, Young leapt 18 feet, 10.50 inches to take third place in the long jump. But, that is only part of the story. Young was so close to the gold medal and first place she could almost smell it. She was less than three inches from the title, as Serena Bolden, a Springfield Southeast senior, won with a leap of 19 feet, 0.75 inches. Urbana junior Diamonasia Taylor took second in the long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 0.25 inches.
“I am not that happy with my long jump,” said a disappointed Young. “I tweaked my leg a bit and that did not help my distance. Next year, I want to come back, be completely healthy and compete.”
Even with her injury, Young was a huge part of the 400-meter relay team, which took fifth in 49.33 seconds. The sophomore joined forces with another sophomore, Lovenya Perry, and two freshmen, namely India Emery and Shanyla Strawder in the relay. East St. Louis won the 800-meter relay, dashing the the finish line in 47.41 seconds.
“Tanaya is such a gutsy competitor,” said Hankes. “She set a new school record. That is amazing. Sometimes that much activity, two days in a row can be really challenging on the body. Especially when you have to hit the track a couple of times as well. It was a definite learning experience for her.”
The jump of 18 feet, 10.5 inches was jumped by Young on Friday and she did not improve on that mark on Saturday. Her leap on Friday led the field by over two inches. She won the third and final flight. Bolden finished second in the prelims with a leap of 18 feet, 7.75 inches.
In the shot put prelims, Williams finished fourth in the fourth flight with a put of 40 feet, 11.50 inches. Every athlete in the fourth flight qualified for the finals.
Young competed in the 100-meter dash in the prelims, but did not make it to the finals. She ran a time of :12.40, which was 1/10 of a second from advancing to the finals. A time of 12.30 was run by Monticello junior Maddie Lieb to take the ninth and final spot in the finals.
Perry ran the 400-meter dash prelims. The sophomore finished third in the second heat, breaking the tape at :59.34.