Underdogs win national title

BLOOMINGTON—The Underdogs AAU basketball team based out of Rantoul brought home some big-time hardware this past weekend, defeating the Romeoville Thunder 45-35 in the championship game.
The team made up of all Rantoul Township High School underclassmen won the United Hoops National Tournament gold level championship that was hosted in Bloomington.
The team is made up of class of 2022 players Tyshawn Rowan, Marcus Lee, Avontay Anderson, Brian Mayberry, Kejaun Caradine, K”shon Williams and Kamryn Glover. who will graduate in 2023. The team is coached by head coach Kevin Williams and assistant coach Brian Lee.
Williams says that winning a championship of this level gives his boys a lot of confidence
“This was a huge confidence booster for the boys.They may not get to see the big cities or see things that other kids do, but they still went out and won on a big stage,” Williams said
Williams has been around Rantoul his entire life, and he saod to be able to coach a team that is successful and made up of local talent means the world to him.
“It means everything to me. I can’t see my self doing any thing else,” Williams said.
Another important thing for Williams is that all these kids play together in high school.
“The things they learned this summer, they will bring back and be able to work on together in their high school,” Williams said.
The Underdogs ended their season on the highest of notes. The players will now prepare for school and fall sports.
