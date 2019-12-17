ARMSTRONG—The Armstrong-Potomac Trojans girls basketball team has gotten off to a rough start to the season. The Trojans are 1-8 on the year.
Armstrong-Potomac head coach Nick Hipsher says the team has to improve in spots.
“I think we are improving defensively in some areas, and I’m proud of that,” Hipsher said.
Staying consistent for a full game is something the Trojans are working on.
“We do some really good things for multiple possessions, and then we do bad things for multiple possessions, and we have to get more consistent,” Hipsher said.
Despite the 1-8 record Hipsher said there are positives to take out of this season so far.
“It’s not all negative, and we are preaching consistency and trying to value the basketball,” Hipsher said. “You just hope by the end of the year that we can make the adjustments in time for regionals.”
The schedule did not help the Trojans early with only two home games so far this season. Hipsher hopes some home cooking will help.
“We didn’t have very many home games early. Hopefully playing in front of your home crowd will help the girls and we can see some improvements,” Hipsher said.
As far as setting goals for the rest of season, the Trojans are just focused on the day-to-day operations.
“I think just getting better is the goal. Obviously we want to win, but if we just gauge this season off of wins and losses, it’s going to be hard to say this season was successful,” Hipsher said.
The Trojans have another tough road matchup Thursday night as they head to Bismarck take on the 9-0 Bismarck-Henning Blue Devils.
Hipsher knows the Blue Devils will be a tough match-up.
“Bismarck is really good and highly ranked. Hopefully we can take care of the basketball and not panic,” Hipsher said.
The Trojans will hit the road again Saturday to take on the 4-5 Hoopeston Cornjerkers.
“They have been playing really well. They have a few really good players that we will have to key on,” Hipsher said.
After the tough road week the Trojans will take off for the holidays before having three home games in 11 days. The first of those three will be against the Fisher Bunnies Jan. 2.
