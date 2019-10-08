ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong Township High School Trojans dropped their two matches on the week.
The Trojans fell to Oakwood 21-25, 27-25 and 12-25. Chrisman beat ATHS 15-25 and 10-25.
In the game against the Oakwood Comets, the Trojans were led by Lily Jameson, who had 10 service points, three aces, two kills, 29 assists and 31 digs.
Emma Franzen had four service points, three aces, 15 kills, two blocks and 17 digs.
Emma Jameson had three points, 13 kills and two blocks.
In the loss to Chrisman ATHS was led by Emma Jameson with eight service points, two aces, three kills and two blocks. Franzen had six kills and three service points.
The Trojans and Rantoul will play in the PBL tournament on Wednesday and Saturday.
