ARMSTRONG — Coming off of a 13-16 2018-2019 campaign, the Armstrong Township High School girls basketball team is looking towards three returning starters to lead this year’s squad.
Natalie Schluter, Emilee Rogers and Mattie Kennel get their first shot at leading the squad at this week’s Timberwolf Tip Off Tournament hosted by Cissna Park.
The Trojans fell to Tri-Point 39-26 in the first game before bouncing back with a 50-39 win over Momence. ATHS fell to Watseka 47-20 on Thursday.
Due to an early deadline the press this story was published before the end of the tournament.
Head coach Nick Hipsher said Schluter will be the player in the middle for the Trojans.
“Natalie is our tallest player and is probably going to be our leading rebounder,” Hipsher said.
Kennel and Rogers will run the guard spot for ATHS.
“Mattie is going to be a little more of a scorer, and Emilee is going to be more defense,” Hipsher says.
Hipsher says his young team is going to focus on the task at hand.
“We’re really just trying to figure out who we are right now,” Hipsher said. “We really just want to go game by game and focus on the goals each night.”
Hipsher said with a younger group, the team can’t get too far ahead of itself.
“With a young group if we put too much in their head we might psych them out,” Hipsher said. “We really just don’t want to look too far ahead and just focus on the game each night.”
The ATHS roster is made up of No.2 Carlyn Crozier SO, No.3 Emily Rogers SR, No.4 Gigi Mulvaney FR ,No.5 Lily Jameson FR, No.10 Ali Morgan SO, No.11 Kyla Bullington FR , No.12 Cadence Crull FR, No.13 Reece Adkins JR, No.20 Natalie Schuluter SR, No.21 Maddie Hudson SO, No.23 Mattie Kennel SO, No.24 Joei Younker SR, No.30 Ersie Cooper SO, No.35 Faith Cline FR
The Trojans will have their first home game on Monday Dec. 2, against Judah Christian.
You can contact Ryan Birch at Rbirch@RantoulPress.com or on twitter @RyanBirchRP