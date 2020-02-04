Trojans get big win as they turn their attention to regional

ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong-Potomac girls basketball team picked up a huge win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm Thursday night.
The Trojans took down the Buffaloes 51-20 to gain momentum as they head into regional play next week.
A-P attacked Georgetown-Ridge Farm early and often. The Trojans led 16-5 after the first quarter.
Carlyn Crozier, Lily Jameson and Mattie Kennel all hit a three-pointer to push A-P in front in the first eight minutes.
The offense continued in the second quarter, where A-P outscored the Buffaloes 12-9, taking a 28-14 lead into half.
A-P had one of its best quarters of the season in the third quarter.
The Trojans outscored Georgetown-Ridge Farm 16-4 in the period to put the game away early.
There was no letdown for A-P in the fourth quarter either as the Trojans outscored G-RF 7-2.
Kennel led A-P scorers with 12 points. Crozier chipped in nine while Ali Morgan had seven and Jameson and Kyla Bullington each had six.
The rest of the Trojans’ balanced attack came from Maddy Hudson, who had five, and Emily Rodgers and Natalie Schluter who each had two points.
A-P head coach Nick Hipsher was pleased with his team’s effort in the big win.
“I thought we played well again on Thursday and kept the turnovers down and kept getting to the basket, which helped us get to the free throw line,” Hipsher said.
Hipsher said the practices AP had during the week were crucial.
“We worked on taking care of the basketball, and I hope that carries over to the rest of the season,” Hipsher said. “We had to learn that we can’t score if we turn the ball over so we had to press that, and I think we got it figured out.”
The Trojans play their final regular season game Thursday at home against Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin at 7 p.m.
A-P will then head to Lexington on Monday for the first game of the regional tournament. The Trojans will take on St. Thomas More at 6 PM. A-P is the five seed out of six teams.
Hipsher is confident in his team’s chances to compete.
“We knew we would be a lower seed, but we are going into the regional with familiar teams. There should be opportunities to win games for us,” Hipsher said.
