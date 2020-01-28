Trojans fall to Westville, take 6th place in county tournament

DANVILLE — The Armstrong-Potomac girls basketball team took sixth place in the Vermilion County Tournament that was hosted at David S. Palmer Arena in Danville.
The Trojans took on the Westville Wildcats in the fifth- and sixth-place game on Friday night and came away with a 36-29 loss.
The Trojans struggled to get the ball in the basket early. Westville was able to find some offense in the first eight minutes and took a 10-5 lead over A-P into the second quarter.
The second quarter was not any better for the Trojans. A-P stayed strong on defense, but only scored three points and trailed 20-8 going into half.
The offense started to click in the third quarter, which allowed the Trojans to stay in the game. A-P made its run at the Wildcats and trailed 27-19 going into the final eight minutes.
The Trojans continued the better offensive half outscoring Westville 10-9 in the fourth quarter but fell short in the final game of the tournament for both teams.
A-P will take on Gergetown-Ridgefarm at 7 p.m. Thursday at home.
