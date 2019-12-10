Trojans fall big twice

ARMSTRONG – The Armstrong-Potomac Trojans boys basketball team fell to Iroquois West last Tuesday night 67-39.
The Trojans hung with the Raiders through the first quarter trailing, 14-9 heading into the second quarter.
Armstrong-Potomac could not get the offense rolling in the first half only scoring six points in the second quarter trailing, 29-15 at the break.
The Raiders put the game away in the third quarter, leading 46-24 going into the final eight minutes.
The Trojans had their best scoring quarter in the fourth, putting up 15 points, but couldn’t get enough stops, losing 67-39.
The Trojans’ leading scorer was Rylee Showalter, who had eight points on the night. Dylan Knight had seven points for Armstrong-Potomac. Johnny Hudson scored four points while Austin Rosenberger and Brody Howard each chipped in three points. Evan Schluter, Gary Jones, Jace Townsend and Gavin Lomax each scored two points to round out the Trojans’ scoring.
Armstrong-Potomac took on the Bearcats of Milford on Friday which was the Trojans’ homecoming game. Milford took down the Trojans 63-30.
Armstrong-Potomac fell behind early, trailing 24-5 after the first quarter.
The Bearcats poured it on in the second quarter,taking a 38-9 lead into half time.
The Trojans could not find their rhythm all night, trailing 60-18 going into the final frame.
The Trojans once again had their best scoring quarter, putting up 12 points before falling 63-30.
Luke Gordon and Showlater led Armstrong-Potomac with six points. Howard had five points on the night while Townsend and Rosenberger each had four.
Knight had three points while Gavin Parkerson had two, which wrapped up the Trojans’ scoring on the night.
Armstrong-Potomac is off for the rest of the week before heading to Danville Schlarman next Tuesday.
The Trojans are 0-6 on the season.
