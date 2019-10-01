ARMSTRONG — Armstrong Township High School’s volleyball team got the week started right with a 25-20, 18-25, 25-22 win over Hoopesten. Leading the Trojans was Emma Franzen, who had 12 kills, seven service points, one ace and two blocks and 18 digs. Reece Adkins added 11 points. Mattie Kennel chipped in nine points, two aces six kills and 16 digs. Lily Jameson finished the match with 24 assists.
ATHS fell to Bismarck 8-25, 20-25 Thursday. Lily Jameson led the team with two aces, two kills, 12 assists and nine digs. Emma Jameson had two points one ace, three kills and two blocks. Franzen chipped in three kills.
The Trojans headed to the Arcola tournament on Saturday. ATHS lost to Urbana in the first game 22-25, 26-24, 13-15. Franzen lead the Trojans with 13 points, seven aces, five kills, one block and 12 digs. Madelyn Hudson had 10 points and one ace. Adkins had five kills and two aces.
ATHS lost to Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond in game two 18-25, 20-25. Franzen chipped in six kills. Emma Jameson had three kills and two blocks. Lily Jameson lead with seven points, two aces and 12 assists.
ATHS lost to Central A & M in game three 14-25, 16-25.
Franzen led with four kills while Ella Lund had four points, one ace and two kills.
ATHS lost a close game to Sullivan 24-26, 24-26 to finish the day.
Franzen led the Trojans attack with six points, four aces and five kills.
Adkins chipped in four kills. Ali Morgan had four points, two aces and six assists.
Lily Jameson had four points, one ace and six assists.
