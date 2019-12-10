ARMSTRONG – The Armstrong Potomac Trojans girls basketball team went winless on the week, going 0-3.
The Trojans took on Judah Christian last Monday, falling 44-38. Kyla Bullington led the Trojans, who had 13 points. Emily Rogers, Lily Jameson and Mattie Kennel both chipped in six points. Carlyn Crozier, Gigi Mulvaney and Maddie Hudson each had two points.
Armstrong-Potomac traveled to Covington, Ind., to take on Covington High School last Tuesday. The Trojans fell 39-35.
Bullington led the Trojans again, this time with 12 points. Jameson chipped in nine points to help the Trojans stay in the game. Kennel chipped in eight points while Natalie Schluter, Crozier and Mulvaney had two.
The Trojans faced off against the Milford Bearcats on Thursday, falling 48-34. Armstrong-Potomac had a balanced attack with Rogers leading the Trojans with eight points. Bullington and Schluter had six points each. Jameson chipped in four while Kennel had three. Hudson and Mulvaney had two.
The Trojans will head to Catlin to take on Salt Fork on Thursday.
You can contact Ryan Birch at RBirch@Rantoulpress.com or on Twitter @RantoulPressRP