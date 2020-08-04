RANTOUL — The Second Annual Back 2 School 5K Run and Walk and 1K Kids Fun Run are set for Saturday, Aug. 15, in Rantoul.
The 5K event kicks off at 8 a.m., rain or shine, on Congress and Ludlow in front of the Rantoul Township High School football stadium.
There will be a registration fee. T-shirts are not guaranteed for participants if signing up after Aug. 5. Prizes are awarded to seven age groups (male and female). Race day registration begins at 7 a.m. at RTHS.
The 1K Kids Fun Run starts at 9 a.m. on the corner of Seaver and Congress Avenue. Ages 4-10 are welcome. Prizes will be awarded to three age groups. Each 1K participant will receive a goodie bag and a glow stick to use while competing. Race day registration begins the same time as the adult race.
People who live along Sheldon, Eden Park or Sangamon streets are asked to park their cars in the driveway that morning until after the race is finished.
Here is the online registration link: https://www.active.com/rantoul-il/running/distance-running-races/2nd-annual-rantoul-5k-kid-s-1k-run-walk-back-2-school-event-2020
Paper copies can be found at the Rantoul Rec. Dept. Building, Forum Fitness Center, Lindsey Lane Bridal, Duo Restaurant and Furniture World of Rantoul.
Public health guidelines will be observed. The first step in the registration process is to take the entrant’s temperature. Anyone with a temp 100 or above will not be allowed to participate. Social distancing will be observed, and face coverings must be worn. Once entrants have their materials, they are asked to disperse to their vehicles or to begin warm-ups.
During the races and after Kona Ice, Hunger Force and TK’s food trucks will be set up until 11:30 a.m.
Rantoul police will have an area set up to accept school supply donations.
There will be a balloon artist for the children from 8 to 11 a.m. He will be using his own pump and wearing a mask and have a table between him and the children.
There will be no awards ceremony.
Awards will be mailed or delivered locally, and official results and race times will be sent out after the race concludes.
Water stations will be grab n go. Pre-packaged bottles will be used.
5K participants do not have to wear face coverings once they start the race.
Participants are asked to limit spectators to family members only. Spectators should spread out, runners/walkers are asked to spread out through the course and try not to gather in masses at the start or finish line.
Hand-sanitizing stations and a limited amount of facemasks will be available in case anyone forgets theirs at home.