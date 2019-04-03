SANFORD — The Ostrander Soap Box Derby Racing Team recently participated in their 1000th Soap Box Derby race on the 9th of March, 2019 in Sanford, Florida.
Racing in the Super Stock Division, Joshua Ostrander, 16, of Rantoul marked the occasion before the morning race with a group photo with his fellow racers and a photo with the All-American Soap Box Derby President and CEO Mark Gerberich and Sanford Race Director Eric Griffin.
Ostrander Racing Team had their first Soap Box Derby race in June of 2003 when Joshua’s older brother, Mark Ostrander, raced in and won the 2003 Rantoul Soap Box Derby Local Stock Division race.
Mark went on to race in about 395 races, winning 118 career SBD races, and qualified for the All-American Soap Box Derby World Championships 8 times, placing in the top eight 4 times at the World Championships (at the time, only the third driver in the 80 year history of SBD to do so), while earning the Overall SBD Rally National Points Champion twice in his career (at the time, only the second driver in SBD history to do so). Mark retired from racing in 2013.
Following in his brothers footsteps, Joshua began racing in 2011 in the Stock.
Division, qualifying for the 2012 World Championships by winning the Chicago Local Stock Division.
Joshua has qualified for eight All-American Soap Box Derby World Championships, placing 3rd in the 2017 Rally Masters World Championship and winning the Inaugural 2015 Local Masters Challenge race.
Racing in what is planned to be his final season, Joshua has raced in 530 races, likely the only driver in the 82 year history of the sport to ever race in that many SBD races, and Joshua has recently earned his 150th career SBD win.
Joshua is a two-time SBD Rally National Points Champion and currently leads all division for the 2019 Rally National Points Title this season, which could make him the only racer in SBD history to become a three-time SBD Rally National Points Champion.
The Ostrander brothers combined SBD races are currently 925 races with 271 wins.
The other team members that contributed to the Ostrander Race team reaching 1000 races are Megan Swanson, of Paxton, Alesha Cornett, of Paxton, Matthew Lord, of Rantoul, Cole Irvin, of Paxton, Vianca Irvin, of Paxton, and Justin Bender, of Wauconda.