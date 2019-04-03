RANTOUL — This Friday there will be a 5K run and walk race and a 1K kids fun run at Rantoul Township High School. The 5K will start at 5:45 p.m. and afterward the 1K will start at 7 p.m.
Registration for the race
Registration for the 5K race will begin at 4:30 p.m. at RTHS in front of the main gym doors. Registration for the 1K race will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the same location.
Proceeds for the race will help support the RTHS track program and the Rantoul Rockets summer track program.
Participants can also register online for the event by going to https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=130609
The deadline for online registration will be Thursday.
The total distance of the 5K race will be 3.1 miles. The 1K race will be less than a mile.
Route of the races
The 5K race will start on the corner of Sangamon and Ludlow, where it will then go past RTHS, heading down Congress Street, eventually turning onto Sheldon Street.
“It will head north on Sheldon Street and we’re going to turn right into Northview Grade School parking lot,” said Mitch Wilson, RTHS track coach.
The race route then goes into Eden Park Drive and circles around the American Lutheran Church, heading south on Sheldon Street, going back towards the high school and then turning left on to Sangamon Avenue. The race will finish on the RTHS track.
The 1K race will also start in front of RTHS and will also end at the track.
“It will start in front of the high school and travel around the block,” Wilson said. “The race will go around Sheldon and Sangamon.”
Roads that will be busy during race
Wilson wanted to give a heads up to those in the area about streets being busy during the event on Friday.
“The busy roads that I wanted to inform people about would be Congress Street in front of the high school because that’s where registration will be at for the 5K and the 1K,” Wilson said. “Also Sheldon Street, Eden Park Drive and Sangamon Avenue. Anybody that is coming home from work should be vigilant that there are going to be runners and walkers.”
Alan Coch, a male physical therapist, will be at the race to help anyone racers with any type of physical therapy.
“He is going to be there to help stretch people out,” said Wilson. “He’s donating his services. He is a Rantoul alumni.”
Food to be served
Food and refreshments will be available for participants at the event.
“We’re going to have food trucks,” Wilson said. “There will be a Kona Ice truck. A TK’s Cheese Steak food truck will be there as well.”
Wilson organized the event, but did receive help from a number of volunteers such as Tim Weitekamp.
