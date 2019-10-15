RTHS/PBL golf competes in sectional

MACOMB — Trey VanWinkle will compete in the IHSA Class 2A state boys golf meet.
The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda senior shot a 79 in Monday’s Macomb Sectional to become the first Eagles golfer to advance to the state meet since Brock Peavler in 2012.
En route to his score of 79, he shot a 39 in the front nine and a 40 in the back nine, including a couple of birdies.
Casey Dillman and Jalen Childs each finished their season in the sectional round, shooting a 90 and a 96, respectively.
IHSA Class 2A
MACOMB SECTIONAL
Team scores
1. Quincy Notre Dame, 308; 2. Peoria Notre Dame, 316; 3. Macomb, 318; 4. Bloomington, 320; 5. Normal University, 323; 6. Springfield Sacred-Heart Griffin, 334; 7. Dunlap, 340; 8. Morton, 341; 9. Champaign Central, 346; 10. Washington, 357; 11. Springfield, 360; 12. Lincoln, 363.
Advancing teams
Quincy Notre Dame (308)
Alex McCulla, 69; Ross Thompson, 80; Sam Frericks, 94; Jackson Leffers, 83; David Hutson, 76; Lucas Siebers, 86.
Peoria Notre Dame (316)
Rhett Bianchi, 92; Gavin Smith, 85; Sam Newton, 86; Ben Dotson, 90; Zach Buscher, 72; Mikey Wales, 73.
Macomb
Connor Watson, 83; Blaine Sutton, 84; Griffin Taylor, 84; Jack Lockard, 84; Connor Hamm, 80; Braeden Duncan, 71.
Advancing individuals
TJ Barger (Bloomington) 68; Reid Taylor (SHG) 74; Jacob Sutton (Bloomington) 75; Brevin Knight (UNI) 77; Connor Vicary (Morton) 77; Justin McCoy (Central) 78; Clay Alewelt (Rochester) 79; Jackson Yoder (UNI) 79; Austin Siegrist (East Peoria) 79; Trey VanWinkle (Rantoul/PBL) 79.
Peyton Huls
Rantoul senior Peyton Huls competed in the IHSA Girls golf sectional on Monday in O’Fallon. Huls shot a 125 total for the day shooting 53 on the front nine and 72 on the back. Huls missed the cut to make it to the state tournament.
