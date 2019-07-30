RTHS cheer competes at UCA camp

The Rantoul Township High School cheer team attended the UCA stunting camp last week. The team sent 10 cheerleaders to the camp. The camp was quicker paced and geared toward building solid stunting form that the athletes will use as a foundation for progressions throughout the season. RTHS racked up both team and individual awards while at the camp that the University of Illinois hosted July 22-24. As a team Rantoul placed second in the sequence championship and third in the rally routine championship. They also received ribbons during the stunting and pyramid evaluations.
Individual awards were earned by Delma Cobb, who received the pin it award, and Madelyn Roseman, who made the All-American team. In order to make the All-American team, you have to try out by performing a jump, dance and cheer. The athletes who are chosen best demonstrated showmanship, technique and crowd-leading skills.
The athletes who attended are Amairany Bueno, Remi Chipman, Delma Cobb, Mikayla Evans, Kinniya Lewis, Ashanti Mercer, Titina Rodriquez, Madelyn Roseman, Schae Rutledge and Lily Swanson. The Rantoul Township High School cheer squad is coached by Liz Dietz and Assistant coach Tena Roseman.
You can contact Ryan Birch at Rbirch@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @RyanBirchRP