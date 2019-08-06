Rantoul — The Rantoul Township High School baseball team has received the ABCA academic excellence award for the fourth year in a row.
The American Baseball Coaches Association’s Team Academic Excellence Award honors high school and college programs coached by ABCA members that post a grade point average over 3.0 on a 4.0 scale for the current academic year.
The RTHS baseball team posted a 4.4 GPA on a 5.0 scale.
Head coach Jon Donovan said this award is now an expectation, and the players from the past set the bar high.
“Past players set the example in the classroom,” Donovan said.
This year’s top three GPA’s came from Eli Remington, Jake Lykins and Jaxson Freeman .
All three players will be back for this upcoming season. Remington will be a senior, and Lykins and Freeman will be juniors.
Donovan says the coaching staff doesn’t talk to the players very often about their grades.
“As long as each student is meeting their maximum potential in the classroom, that’s all we can ask for,” Donovan said.
The award wasnt the only exciting thing that happened to the program this past week. Former Eagle standout Adam Crites reported to Illinois Central College in Peoria on Aug. 1.
Crites shared team MVP honors with Nolan Roseman this past season. Crites led the team with a 2.12 ERA.He also led the team with 65 strikeouts and only 10 walks over 56 innings pitched while posting a 6-2 record and tossing a no hitter.
Crites also chipped in his 5.0 GPA to help his team win the academic excellence award.
Crites knows that despite the video game numbers he put up this past season there is plenty he has to work on to succeed at the college level.
“First things first I need to put on weight and get stronger,” Crites said.
Crites came in contact with ICC when the Eagles were playing in Bloomington against Bloomington Central Catholic.
“They came to a game and I met the coach and shook his hand, and from there we just kept in contact,” Crites said
When Crites took a visit to the Peoria campus he fell in love with the new facilities ICC had to offer.
“They had just recently renovated the gym, weight room and field which was really nice,” he said.
But the new facilities might not have been the deal breaker for Crites.
“They have an amazing agriculture program which is what I want to go into,” Crites said.
Crites’ work ethic and pure baseball talent helped him get on the college coaches radar but, Crites said there is a large amount of credit that goes to Donovan.
“He was awesome; he helped tremendously and not just the kids that were going to college to play baseball. He helped everyone and always told us what college coaches would expect and what we need to do to succeed at not only the high school level but in college as well.”
ICC has produced 13 professional baseball players over the years, none greater the MLB Hall of Famer Jim Thome.
ICC went 32-29 last season and will open up the 2019 fall schedule at home versus Lincoln Land on Aug. 29.
