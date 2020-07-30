ROYAL — To the victors go the awards.
The Royal Giants, who swept through the abbreviated Eastern Illinois Baseball League regular season with a 6-0 record, took home all three league awards.
Royal’s Asher Bradd of Monticello earned the Ralph Loschen Award for most outstanding player. Nominees were provided by and voted on by the participating managers.
Bradd plays outfield and second base.
Royal’s Jesse Remington of Flatville won the Virgil Scheiwe Award, which goes to the pitcher of the year.
The Dick Franzen Award for the top batting average went to Royal’s Colton Carr, who resides in Ogden.
Carr plays right field one game and designated hitter the second and has pitched some innings, earning a save. He finished the season with a .588 batting average.