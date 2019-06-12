Rantoul’s Nolan Roseman was selected for the 2019 News-Gazette first-team All Area.
Roseman was nominated by Rantoul baseball coach Jon Donovan. All coaches are able to make nominate players on their team as well as other local schools that they feel are worthy of the recognition.
Donovan said that he nominated Nosan based on his athletic achievements that he made on this past season on the field.
“He continued to improve offensively, and as a pitcher as the season went on,” Donovan said. “Also the accolades he received such as first team all conference and News Gazette player of the week honors. His two walk-off game winning hits including a three-run homerun versus Prairie Central which included pitching a one hitter in the same game.”
Elements that are considered in choosing an athlete for first-team All Area are statistics throughout the season and the success of the program.
One factor that goes into the decision process is how much a player’s individual success impacted his team.
“Roseman’s numbers were so impressive and he so often had a dominant impact on games,” News-Gazette prep coordinator Colin Likas said. “It was hard to ignore him for first-team status. He definitely made the Eagles noticeably better by playing night in and night out.”
Roseman said that this achievement was a showing that all the hard work and practice that he had done with his teammates and coaches was worth it.
“I couldn’t do it without my team and the people that are around me that supported me through everything,” Roseman said. “It really brings joy to everybody that was around me and to me, knowing that all our work, effort and time that people put into me helped get me somewhere.”
Roseman was grateful for his coaches and his teammates for their support which helped him improve as a player.
“My team was basically like a family, the players and coaches bonded together,” Roseman said. “We had such a good chemistry that it just allowed me have a lot of success. Our team didn’t go as far as we wanted to, but we had a lot of fun and played a lot of games at a high level.”
Despite the Rantoul Eagles baseball team finishing with an overall record of 16-14 (6-3), the team did finish second place in the Illini Prairie Conference.
Roseman said that the aim is always to win first, but the team’s performance should not be overlooked.
“A couple of games didn’t go our way, but it means no testament to our team,” Roseman said. “We were able to come out and prove that we were one of the top teams in our conference. We had the ability to win each and every day. It really shows the testament to our will and how good our team can be.”
