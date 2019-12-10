Rome and Harper win 2019 Donnell Robertson scholarship

For the last two years Donald Robertson, father of former Rantoul Township High School student-athlete Donnell Robertson, has donated $500 towards a scholarship in honor of Donnell. This year’s recipients of the Donnell Robertson scholarship are Jerry Harper and Kam Rome. Each student will receive $250 toward their after-high school endeavors.
Rome said it means a lot to receive something that is in honor of Donnell.
“I appreciate it a lot, and I feel like it is an honor,” Rome said,
Harper was also honored with the recognition.
“It is a blessing because Donnell was a really good athlete and person. Just getting a scholarship named after him is a huge accomplishment,” Harper said.
Donnell had a big impact on both Rome and Harper during his time at RTHS.
“He always said to keep training and to always give our best and to never give up because we have big plans ahead,” Harper said.
Rome echoed how encouraging Donnell was.
“He would tell us to work hard and never settle for less, and don’t let anyone tell you can’t do something,” Rome said.
Rome said he has big plans after high school.
“I’m not sure if I want to do sports or go into the service,” Rome said.
Harper also has big aspirations.
“Whatever school I go to, I’m going to give them all I got and hopefully go pro after that,” Harper said.
RTHS athletic director Travis Flesner said having the scholarship is something special to the school.
“Obviously Donnell still means a lot to the school and he’s greatly missed by people everyday,” Flesner said. “For his dad to bring this idea to the school by himself is just awesome.”
Flesner said this scholarship is furthering the plan the high school has for its students.
“What we are trying to do here is build people for life-long success. For him to donate that money is awesome and gives us an understanding that parents do want to help in the community,” Flesner said.
