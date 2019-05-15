Rantoul, IL (61866)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. High 82F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.