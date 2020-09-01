HOOPESTON — At Hoopeston. A closely contested nine-hole quadrangular at Hubbard Trail Country Club went in favor of Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda, which staved off Westville, Hoopeston Area and Fisher by a 210-212-215-229 margin on Aug. 24.
Evan Donaldson’s 48 claimed him the Eagles’ top spot and second place overall, and Rantoul/PBL also benefited from Hayden Schall’s 53 and Sean Hudson’s 54.
The Tigers’ Kenny Clarkston snagged medalist honors with a 44 and was backed by Jack Duensing’s 54. The Cornjerkers claimed one golfer below 50 courtesy Ben Brown’s 49, and the Bunnies were keyed by Jacob Reynolds’ 52.
PONTIAC — Pontiac defeated visiting Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda 178-208 in a high school golf game Thursday at Pontiac Elks Country Club.
Pontiac’s Peyton Cheek and Michael Kuska headed the field, each with a 43.
Hayden Schall topped RTHS golfers with a 47, which was good for a fourth-place tie with Pontiac’s Joseph Hopkins.
Other RTHS scores: Ethan Donaldson, eighth, with a 51; Landon Wilson and Sean Hudson, tied for ninth with a 55; Mason Uden, 58 for 11th and Alex Swanson, 64 for 12th.
Fisher results
FISHER — In a high school varsity match played Thursday, visiting St. Joseph-Ogden defeated Fisher 188-199.
SJ-O’s Ty Pence, who carded a 47, edged Fisher’s Jordan Claxton and Ryan Coulter and SJ-O’s Jacob Kern, each with a 48.
Other scores turned in by Fisher golfers: Jacob Reynolds, 50; Isabella Smith, 53; Andrew Ferguson, 61; and Max Bruggman, 62.
The Spartans also came out on top in junior varsity golf, 220-267. SJ-O’s McGuire Atwood, who carded a 48, ran away from the field.
Shaughn McGuire had Fisher’s low score of 64.
Other Fisher JV scores: Ryan Sorey, 65; Luke Hurley and Ryan Grieser, each with 69, and Noah Hurley, 72.