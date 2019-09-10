Rantoul/PBL Golf beats Monticello

RANTOUL – The Rantoul/PBL golf team got the week started with a 165-175 win over Monticello in a home match on Tuesday.
Leading Rantoul/PBL was Trey Van Winkle, who shot a 38. Coming in right behind Van Winkle was Casey Dillman, who shot a 39.
Jaelen Childs and Eli Remington contributed 44 scores each. Evan Donaldson and Hayden Schall rounded out the lineup for Rantoul/PBL, shooting 50 and 53, respectively. Each team took the top four scores from its six total golfers. Rantoul won 165-175.
Van Winkle and Dilman had the two highest scores of the day. Ethan Donaldson and Sean Hudson competed for the JV team, shooting 49 and 53, respectively.
Rantoul/PBL ended the week at the Viking invitational at the Turtle Run golf course in Danville. Rantoul/PBL finished 10 out of 18 teams, coming in at 350 strokes.
Head the field were Normal Community at 305, Edwardsville 311 and Normal U-High 318.
Rantoul/PBL will compete in the Mattoon Invitational this Friday and Saturday.
You can contact Ryan Birch at rbirch@rantoulpress.com or on Twitter @RyanBirchRP