Rantoul Hurricanes sneak past Milford in Saturday swim meet

RANTOUL — The Rantoul Hurricanes improved to 3-0 Saturday after defeating Milford 247-244.
Rantoul had to squeak out this meeting after defeating Danville and Paxton by more than 100 points.
The top swimmers for the Hurricanes were Bella Frerichs, Ross Gawenda, Caleb Ward, Blake Bermingham and Abbi Hinkle.
Frerichs placed first in the 25-meter breaststroke, 25-meter freestyle and 25-meter butterfly, scoring 15 individual points for the team.
Gawenda earned first in the 50-meter free style, 50-meter breaststroke and 50-meter butterfly, also scoring 15 points for the team.
Also totaling 15 points for the team was Ward, who finished first in the 50-meter free style, 50-meter breaststroke and 50-meter butterfly.
Bermingham recorded 13 points for the Hurricanes by placing first in the 50-meter free style and 50-meter backstroke and second in the 50-meter butterfly.
Hinkle placed first in the 50-meter butterfly and 50-meter backstroke, scoring eight individual points.
The Hurricanes have the week off before heading to Gibson City July 13 and Danville July 20 to wrap up the regular season.
The Central Swim Conference meet will be held on July 27 in Paxton.
