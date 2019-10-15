Rantoul football falls to BCC 28-14

RANTOUL – The Rantoul Eagles fell to Bloomington Central Catholic 28-14 on Friday night.
The Eagles fell behind early, trailing 14-0 halfway through the first half. The Saints got on the board first with a Jake Slaughter 25-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter. Jadyn Ellison got BCC on the board again early in the second quarter to give the Saints a 14-0 lead.
Eagles quarterback Keddrick Terhune got them on the board with a 9-yard touchdown run with 4:19 to go in the half.
Eagles coach Tom Hess loves what his quarterback brings to the table.
“He plays with passion and intensity; he finds another gear with his speed,” Hess said.
Jake Mennenga came up with a huge play on defense, picking off a pass on the next BCC drive.
Rantoul was able to tie it up just before half when Robert Bufford made a big-time catch in the end zone that made it 14-14 going into halftime.
Hess knows his team is fighting.
“We want to win a game, and I think the kids deserve a win,” Hess said. “We’re playing without seven starters; just devastating and hard to over come.”
Rantoul would come out on defense and get a huge stop on a goal-line stand to start the third quarter. The stop got the crowd and sideline fired up, but the Eagles could not do anything with the stop and had to punt out of their own end zone. BCC got the ball around midfield, but penalties moved them back to their own 39-yard line.
Saints quarterback Jonathon Naour then connected with Jack Moews on a 61-yard touchdown pass to give BCC a 21-14 lead with 6:38 to go in the third.
The Eagles offense could not gain any traction and was held off the board in the second half.
Saints running back Jake Slaughter, who ran for 172 yards in the game, got into the end zone from 1 yard out with 8:06 to go, which was the final score of the game.
The Eagles now head to Tolono to take on the Unity Rockets, who are 6-1 on the season. Unity has not lost since falling in week one to undefeated Illinois Valley Central 21-20. The Rockets defeated STM 42-30 in week 7.
Hess thinks his team can give the Rockets a run for their money.
“They’re a good team, but at the same time they are not world beaters,” Hess said. “We have to match their level of physicality.”
