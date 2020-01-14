Rantoul finishes week with a win at IVC

The Rantoul Eagles girls basketball team started out the week at home last Monday against Unity. The Eagles fell to the Rockets 50-40. Myejoi Williams led Rantoul in scoring with 13 points while also bring down nine rebounds. Jazmeon McClyde had nine points and three boards for the Eagles. Alicia Boatright and Aryanna Dodd had eight and six points, respectively.
The Eagles then hit the road to take on Champaign Central. The Maroons came out victorious 64-39. Williams led the Eagles in scoring again with nine points and chipped in six boards. Other scorers for Rantoul were McClyde and Boatright with eight, Tanaya Young with six and Berlatsky with four.
Rantoul ended the week with a big win at Illini Prairie Conference foe Illinois Valley Central. The Eagles took down the Grey Ghosts 53-44. Williams led the Eagles for the third straight game with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Young also had 12 points while chasing down six rebounds. Berlatsky had seven points and seven boards. Laysha Rivera and Boatright had six points.
