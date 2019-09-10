Rantoul Eagles volleyball starts out 2019 campaign 4-0

RANTOUL — The Rantoul Eagles volleyball team got off to a 4-0 start for the 2019 campaign.
The Eagles defeated Clinton, Judah Christian and Urbana early last week.
Rantoul went on the road last Monday and defeated Clinton in a three-set thriller.
The Eagles took set one 25-19 before dropping set two 15-25. Set three was won by the Eagles 28-26.
The Eagles then returned home on Thursday night against both Urbana and Judah Christian.
Rantoul defeated Urbana 25-20, 25-16 and beat Judah Christian 25-12 and 25-19.
The Eagles then went on the road over the weekend to the Charger Invitational, hosted by Champaign Centennial. The Eagles dropped all five matches in the one-day tournament on Saturday. Rantoul played Champaign Central, Charleston, Dunlap, Pontiac and Rochester.
The Eagles will host Clifton Central on Wednesday and head to the Mahomet Seymour invite on Saturday.
You can contact Ryan Birch at Rbirch@rantoulpress.com and on twitter @RyanBirchRP