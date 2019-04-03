PONTIAC — The Rantoul Eagles softball team had no trouble in their game against the Armstrong-Potomac Trojans on Thursday with an 11-0 win.
After three innings, the Eagles had a 4-0 lead.
In the fourth inning, the Eagles took advantage of defensive miscues made by the Trojans.
Kianna Berlatsky reached on an error to start the fourth. Madisyn Walton, singled, and Berlatsky was able to advance to third. Mackenzie Tome then hit a blooper that was unable to be caught by Armstrong-Potomac’s shortstop resulting in a run scored.
The Eagles were not finished in the fourth inning. Jada Mosley bunted to advance runners to second and third. The next batter, Lexi Sherrick, drove in the two runners with a single.
Sherrick advanced to second on a wild pitch. Kristen Fauser then singled to score Sherrick. Fauser would advance to second after another error committed by Armstrong-Potomac’s first baseman. Fauser would score on another error committed by Armstrong-Potomac after Bella Shields reached on a pop up that the second baseman was also unable to catch.
The Eagles scored five runs in the fourth inning and two more runs in the sixth. The game ended after five innings via the 10-run rule.
Armstrong-Potomac committed 10 errors.
“Rantoul is a very solid team, and they don’t make a lot of errors,” Armstrong-Potomac coach Gary Duden said. “They took advantage of errors that we made.”
Sherrick led the Eagles on the mound, allowing just two hits, no runs and got 11 strikeouts.
“Lexi Sherrick continued her dominance on the mound in the victory, which included a nine-pitch inning in which she struck out the side,” Rantoul head coach Travis Flesner said.
The Eagles bounced back after a 4-0 loss against the Herscher Tigers on Tuesday, March 26.
The Tigers got to an early lead on the Eagles, scoring one in the first inning, two in the second and one in the third.
The Eagles weren’t able to produce much offensively, as the team had trouble against the Tigers starting pitcher, Morgan Scivalley. Scivalley pitched all seven innings, holding the Eagles scoreless and striking out seven batters.
The Eagles did have one last offensive opportunity at the end of the game to score some runs.
“We loaded the bases in the top half of the seventh inning with no outs and Madisyn Walton grounded into a double play when she struck a pitch right back up the middle that the pitcher fielded cleanly and started the double play,” Flesner said. “Our next batter, Mackenzie Tome, struck out to end the game.”
Next up for the Eagles will be a home conference game on Thursday against Prairie Central. First pitch will be at 4 p.m.
