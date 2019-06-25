Rantoul defeats Paxton in weekend swim meet

Paxton — The Rantoul Hurricanes swim team defeated the Paxton Wildcats on Saturday, 310-195.
The top swimmers for the Hurricanes were Hannah Shields (12 years old), Raylan Ihnen (8), Levi Hurley (10), Landon Lewis (8) and Peyton Huls (17)
Lewis placed first in the freestyle, butterfly and breaststroke for a total of 15 points.
Huls placed first in the freestyle, butterfly and breaststroke for a total of 15 points.
Shields received first place in the backstroke and free style and earned second place in the butterfly for a total of 13 individual points
Hurley place first in the backstroke and free style and placed second in the breast stroke for a total of 13 points.
Ihnen placed first in the backstroke and received second place in the breast stroke and freestyle for a total of 11 individual points.
Rantoul had a total of 34 swimmers who helped combine for the grand total of 310 points.
The Hurricanes will be back in action at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 29, against Milford and Gibson City. The meet will be held at the Hap Parker Family Aquatic Center in Rantoul. There are three meets left in the regular season before the end-of-season conference meet which will be hosted by Paxton on July 27.
