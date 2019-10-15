Rantoul cross country wraps up regular season

As Rantoul Township High School’s cross country team wraps up the regular season and focuses on sectionals, here is a look at each runner’s top times.
Lance Cloninger 19:43, Jonathan Gosset 16:07, nick Hanson 23:36, Bart Hernandez, 23:55, Dominique 19:53, Vincent Loosa 18:20, Allan Newman 20:56, Josh Newman 21:57, Aiden Pacunas 20:55, Raj Patel 18:55, Tayon Swift, Alysha Kesler 25:57 and Lovenya Perry 21:59.
The Eagles JV team will have one last meet as they head to the St. Thomas More Invite on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
The Eagles will run in the sectional at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Black Partridge Park in Metamora.
The Eagles will run against opponents from Bloomington, Champaign Central, Champaign Centennial, Lincoln, Mahomet Seymour, Maroa Forsyth, Metamora, Normal University, Urbana and Washington.
The sctional is the following weekend in Bloomington.
You can contact Ryan Birch at Rbirch@Rantoulpress.com or on twitter @RyanBirchRP.