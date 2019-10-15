Rantoul and Armstrong compete in PBL Classic

PAXTON — The Rantoul Eagles and Armstrong-Potomac Trojans competed in the PBL classic over the weekend.
The Eagles went 2-2 while the Trojans went 0-4.
Rantoul took down the Trjons in two sets on Wednesday night 25-23 and 25-8.
The Eagles defeated Cissna Park 25-21 and 25-23 following the game against ATHS. In the Trojans second game of the night they fell to the host Panthers 25-13 and 25-20.
In the final two games for the Trojans they fell to Lexington 24-26 and 10-25. Cissna Park defeated the Trojans 13-25, 25-19 and 11-15.
The Eagles dropped both of their games on Saturday as well.
Lexington knocked off the Eagles 16-25 and 20-25.
PBL who went on to win the tournament took down Rantoul 9-25 and 7-25.
The Eagles will host Bloomington Central Catholic for an Illini Prairie Conference match on Thursday. The Saints are 4-22 on the season. The Eagles have just three games left on the regular season schedule.
The Trojans have a big week ahead with a game at home on Thursday night against Georgetown Ridge-Farm. The Buffaloes are 4-14 on the season.
On Saturday the Trojans kick off the Vermillion County tournament. In game one ATHS will take on Oakwood and then Westville in game 2.
