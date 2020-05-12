RANTOUL — Rantoul’s American Legion baseball program has canceled the 2020 season.
General Manager Garry Smith, who also coaches the senior Legion team, said the state commander issued a message to all coaches Thursday indicating there will be no Legion baseball in Illinois.
“I figured it was going to happen,” Smith said. “Most of the states have already canceled.”
The state Legion board voted 4-1 not to hold a season.
Smith is holding out hope that baseball can still be played among Legion-age youngsters this year if the governor’s state-at-home order is eased.
“There is some talk about Danville and other parts of the state. There may be a possibility of playing some games, but it won’t be under the American Legion umbrella. It’s something we’re looking at, but it’s premature.”
Smith said the Rantoul program “had a pretty good group of kids coming back from last year,” and some out-of-town youngsters were showing interest in playing.
The Legion normally holds tryouts in April, but those were called off due to the pandemic.