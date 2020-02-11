PVO seventh-graders advance to state championship game

The seventh-grade boys basketball team at Prairieview Ogden Junior High in Royal is one win away from a Class 1A state chamionship.
The Mustangs won Twice on Saturday in the 1A state tournament at East Peoria Central Junior High, defeating Kewanee Visitation 40-31 in a state quarterfinal game and then knocking off Normal Epiphany 36-35 in a state semifinal game.
Logan Lackey and Coy Taylor carried the scoring for the Mustangs in the State semifinal win, with Lackey scoring a game-high 15 points and Taylor finsihing with 14 points.
Taylor produced 15 points in the win against Kewanee Vistitation, with Lackey chipping in 11 points and Kodey McKininney having eight points and Parker Fitch with six points to round out the scoring.
PVO (22-4) will play West Lincoln-Broadwell (28-1) at 7:30 P.M. on Thursday in the State championship game.
Eighth-Grade wins regional
The Prairieview-Ogden eighth-grade boys basketball team defeated Chrisman 52-35 to win the 1A regional championship.
The scoring was led by Colin Wayland with 17 points, followed by Coy Taylor contributing 14, Talan Miller 8, Caleb Ochs 6, Logan Lackey 5, and Mitchell Wright with 2 points.
They will play Armstrong-Potomac Wednesday, Feb. 12, in Chrisman for the sectional championship and a chance to return to the state tournament. The team is coached by Chase Gilliland, assisted by Jamey Gilliland and Cade Hausman.