IHSA volleyball regionals kicked off last week and with that Rantoul, Fisher and Armstrong saw their season come to an end.
Rantoul advanced to the second round with a two-set victory over Danville 25-22 and 25-16 in the first round but fell to St. Thomas More in the second round.
The Eagles finished the season 13-18 in LaKimya Wade’s first season as head coach.
STM went on to win the regional championship over MT. Zion.
The Fisher Bunnies fell to Salt Fork in the first round of the Farmer City Blue Ridge Regional.
Salt Fork defeated the Bunnies 25-13 and 25-18 to end Fisher’s season.
The Bunnies ended the season with a 3-25 record.
The Armstrong Trojans fell to Danville Schlarman in a three-set thriller 23-25, 25-23, 23-25 in the first round of the Farmer City Blue Ridge regional.
The Trojans were led by Emma Franzen, who had 11 points, two aces, eight kills, one block and 18 digs.
Reece Adkins had six points, one ace and four kills. Madelyn Hudson had 21 assists, Mattie Kennel had five points, one ace, eight kills and 19 digs. Ella Lund had six points. Blue Ridge went on to win the regional championship.
