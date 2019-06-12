Post 287 goes 2-2 in back-to-back doubleheaders

Rantoul, IL (61866)

Today

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Thunder is possible early. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Thunder is possible early. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.