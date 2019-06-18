TRENTON — Rantoul Post 287 got a big comeback win Friday against Centralia Post 446 on the back of a complete game on the mound from Adam
Crites, who also rapped 2 RBIs.
Rantoul got the win in game one of a tournament in Trenton that was
supposed to take place over the course of the weekend; however, the games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday were rained out.
Rantoul fell behind 3-0 after the first two innings before scoring the final 10 runs of the contest. Manager Garry Smith said they responded well from the slow start “We really started slow and had few errors”
Lane Harden got Post 287 on the board in the bottom of the third with a sacrifice fly that scored Eli Remington after Remington tripled. “Eli’s triple got us going; he was huge for us all game” said Smith. Nate Garard then singled home Hayden Cargo, and Crites hit a sac fly to tie the score at 3-3.
Crites only allowed one base runner after the top of the second.
“Crites was very effective, especially once he changed speeds. That was the best game he pitched for us all year,” Smith said. Crites’ offense gave him more than enough insurance runs to cruise to a comfortable 10-3 win.
Five-run 5th
Five of those insurance runs came in the bottom of the fifth. The big inning started with a Luke Jones walk. After Dakota Matthews served as a courtesey runner for Jones, he stole second and then scored on a Nate Garard single.
Garard and Crites (courtesy run for by Emanuel Lutes) came around to score on a wild pitch and balk, respectively. Chad Vermillion scored on a Jake Welbes sac fly, and Brendan Yocius scored on an Eli Remington double to end the big inning.
Crites shut down Centralia in the top of the sixth before he singled home Matthews in the bottom of the frame. Vermillion singled home Lutes to end the scoring for both teams.
Post 287 came home Saturday after the games were canceled and will look to improve on a 6-3 start while having a week off before taking on the Ford-Iroquois Indians Friday and Alton Post 126 in a home doubleheader Saturday.
Contact Ryan Birch at Rbirch@News-Gazette.media and on Twitter @RyanBirchRP