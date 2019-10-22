Playoff-bound Bunnies

COLFAX – The Fisher Bunnies football team is playoff-bound.
Fisher defeated Ridgeview/Lexington 42-14 to get its sixth win of the season, which secures an invitation to the playoff dance.
Despite the 28-point final score, the Mustangs gave Fisher a run for its money before the Bunnies pulled away late.
It only took Fisher 2:34 to score to start the game. Will Delaney ran it in from
15 yards out to give the Bunnies the 7-0 lead.
The Mustangs responded with a rushing touchdown of their own when Grant Van Vickle pounded it in from 1 yard out to tie the game 7-7 with 4:27 to go in the first quarter.
Fisher head coach Jake Palmer said that the Mustangs showed some flash early.
“They’re a physical team and they did some things we weren’t prepared for.”
The back and forth beginning continued when Tyler Wilson broke through the Ridgeview/Lexington defense for a 62-yard touchdown run with 1:55 to go in the first quarter.
The Bunnies’ defense was able to get off the field after a fourth down stop deep in their own territory to get the ball back to Delaney and the Fisher offensive attack.
All Delaney needed was the ball, and the Bunnies offense was off and running again as he found Drew Purvis over the top for a 60-yard touchdown pass with 7:42 to go in the first half to give the Bunnies a 21-7 lead.
The Bunnies tried to extend the lead before half, but Andrew Ferguson just missed a 32-yard field goal with 42 seconds to go before half.
In the second half the score would double for both teams.
The Delaney-to-Purvis connection continued as the pair connected for an 18-yard touchdown pass to put the Bunnies up 28-7 with 4:32 to go in the third quarter.
Van Vickle got the Mustangs back on the board with an 11-yard touchdown run to cut the score to 28-14 with 11:26 to go in the game.
Fisher put the game away with a drive that was capped with a Wilson 1-yard run to give Fisher a 35-14 lead with 8:19 to go.
Then Delaney put the nail in the coffin with a 5-yard pass to Cale Horsch with 5:52 to go in the game to set the final score 42-14.
Palmer said the Bunnies were looking for a game like this.
“We really looked to put together a full gameand we felt like we did that on Friday night,” Plamer said.
The Bunnies will now look to take down LeRoy with hopes of hosting a playoff game. The visiting Panthers are 3-5 on the season coming off of a 12-7 win over Heyworth.
The game against Leroy has some extra meaning this year.
“For us it is an opportunity at redemption after last years 46-14 loss,” Palmer said. “We are excited to have them at home.”
As far as getting a home game in the playoffs, it is something the Bunnies care about.
“We really want to get to 7-2 and have a shot at a home game,” Palmer said. “I don’t think it impacts how we play but as a community it is really fun to have a home playoff game.”
A home Playoff game is not the only thing that the Bunnies have on the line. With just 75 rushing yards from Wilson the Bunnies would have a new single season rushing record holder. Colton Unzicker currently holds the record with 1.523 rushing yards in 2008.
Wilson sits at 1.448 heading into week nine.
Wilson will have the game against Leroy and at least one playoff game to break and expand on the record.
The playoff pairing show will be televised at 8 p.m. Saturday night on WCIX.
