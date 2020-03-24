Milt Kelly back to lead Bunnies after one-year hiatus

FISHER – The Fisher baseball team went through a major change last year. That change only lasted one year. Longtime head coach Milt Kelly stepped away and was watching from afar but is now back in the Bunnies dugout. Fisher thought they had found a replacement for Kelly which ended up not working out.
Kelly said there are things he picked up during his year off that he will use this season, but that happened even when he was coaching.
“Every year you coach you adapt and adjust and learn new things and learn new ways to teach these young guys,” Kelly said. “If you’re not looking to do what will make your team better, you shouldn’t be in this business.”
Luckily Kelly will have a decent core of guys to work with this year.
“Jed Chow is a left-handed pitcher who plays everywhere, and he is a terrific
kid and leader,” Kelly said. “Hunter Coon is going to move from infield to catching, and Blake Trevin and Cole McGrudden are coming back and expected to have an impact.”
Kelly said that although they cannot practice right now, he feels good with where his team was at when they were forced into this break.
“We had a good series of open gym, and they did a superb job and got in two really good weeks of practice,” Kelly said. “We were outside more than anytime I can remember in the past. We were about three practices away from being ready for the season.”
Keely said he was ready for the season to start, but he knows the COVID-19 situation is bigger than baseball.
“Every coach is thinking about the safety of the players and their families. There are a lot of things players can do at home to stay ready, and I think a good hard week of practice would get us ready for a game,” Kelly said.
When the Bunnies do get back to playing, they will have a lot of help they did not have last year.
“Will Delaney be coming out this year, and he has been a terrific asset for football and basketball, and he has stepped into a role and is expected to be our shortstop,” Kelly said. “Jeremy Lehigh, Mason Deer, Austin Hickman and Cale Horsch all did not play last year, and we are expecting them to have an impact.”
The Bunnies have a lot of work to do coming off of a 1-20 2019 campaign but are hoping the new additions will help.
Fisher will have their hands full with a conference that has LeRoy and El Paso-Gridley, which are both expected to be powers this year.
